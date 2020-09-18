AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Tenetehara Indigenous Jair Tembe eyes the camera during a festival at the Alto Rio Guama Indigenous Territory, near Paragominas, in the Brazilian stat...
Tenetehara Indigenous Jair Tembe eyes the camera during a festival at the Alto Rio Guama Indigenous Territory, near Paragominas, in the Brazilian state of Para, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The Indigenous group, also known as Tembe, held a festival during the week to celebrate and give thanks that none of their members have fallen ill during the new coronavirus pandemic, after closing their area off in March. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A volunteer works to douse a fire on Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands near Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The...
A volunteer works to douse a fire on Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands near Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The number of fires in Brazil's Pantanal, the world's biggest tropical wetlands, has more than doubled in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to data released by a state institute. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Regis Tufo Moreira Tembem, a Tenetehara Indigenous man from the Ka'Azar, or "forest guardians," uses a leaf as a makeshift cup to drink water from a s...
Regis Tufo Moreira Tembem, a Tenetehara Indigenous man from the Ka'Azar, or "forest guardians," uses a leaf as a makeshift cup to drink water from a stream as his group patrols their lands on the Alto Rio Guama Reserve, near Paragominas, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Self-declared "forest guardians," their aim is to find and expel illegal loggers and miners within their territory on the eastern edge of Brazil's Para state. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
An inmate of the Educational Center of Itagua for juvenile offenders, clowns around on a platform where the statue of a saint used to be, as a guard t...
An inmate of the Educational Center of Itagua for juvenile offenders, clowns around on a platform where the statue of a saint used to be, as a guard talks on his radio in Itagua, Paraguay, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Inmates are demanding that visiting privileges that have been suspended since the new coronavirus pandemic started seven months ago, be restored. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Clowns Perlita and Tapetito, wearing protective gear amid the new coronavirus pandemic, speak with resident Enrique Zeballos as they arrive to disinfe...
Clowns Perlita and Tapetito, wearing protective gear amid the new coronavirus pandemic, speak with resident Enrique Zeballos as they arrive to disinfect his home free of charge, in El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The lack of traditional employment for the clowns due to the pandemic has led them towards other avenues of making money. But for people with limited income they provide their disinfection services free of charge. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A young woman confronts an official of Mexico's governmental Human Rights Commission during a protest by a group of feminists who say the government h...
A young woman confronts an official of Mexico's governmental Human Rights Commission during a protest by a group of feminists who say the government has been slow to protect or support women who have suffered abuse or to help them in finding their missing loved ones, in Ecatepec, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
An employee chats with a resident who had been infected with the new coronavirus, before the start of festivities marking Independence Day with other ...
An employee chats with a resident who had been infected with the new coronavirus, before the start of festivities marking Independence Day with other residents who have also recovered from the virus, at a nursing home in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Comando Matico volunteer Isai Eliaquin Sanancino treats Sara Magin, who suffers from COVID-19 symptoms, applying a traditional practice of the Indigen...
Comando Matico volunteer Isai Eliaquin Sanancino treats Sara Magin, who suffers from COVID-19 symptoms, applying a traditional practice of the Indigenous Shipibo, in Pucallpa, in Peru's Ucayali region, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Unlike in hospitals, volunteers equipped in full protective gear, get close to patients, giving them words of encouragement and touching them through massage. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Sara Magin, who suffers from COVID-19 symptoms, sits inside a tent constructed from a bedsheet as she receives an herbal vapor therapy, at the Comando...
Sara Magin, who suffers from COVID-19 symptoms, sits inside a tent constructed from a bedsheet as she receives an herbal vapor therapy, at the Comando Matico headquarters, in the Shipibo Indigenous community of Pucallpa, in Peru's Ucayali region, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Volunteers have set up the makeshift treatment center that takes the holistic approach to treating the virus. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Healthcare worker Mariela Jacobo conducts a nasal swab test on a woman for COVID-19 from inside a freestanding coronavirus testing isolation booth, at...
Healthcare worker Mariela Jacobo conducts a nasal swab test on a woman for COVID-19 from inside a freestanding coronavirus testing isolation booth, at the Posadas hospital, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A man and a child look out from behind the iron gate of a house occupied by squatters for close to a year, before they are evicted in Rio de Janeiro, ...
A man and a child look out from behind the iron gate of a house occupied by squatters for close to a year, before they are evicted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept.15, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A light art installation depicting Leona Vicario hangs in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral ahead of the annual "grito" or shout of independence, in...
A light art installation depicting Leona Vicario hangs in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral ahead of the annual "grito" or shout of independence, in Mexico City's main plaza the Zocalo, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Instead of the throngs of supporters who pack the Zocalo in a typical year, this Independence Day, with the new coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will look out over an empty plaza as he gives the traditional "Grito de Dolores," which commemorates the 1810 call to arms by priest Miguel Hidalgo that began the struggle for independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
SEPT. 11-17, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8