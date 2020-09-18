AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A light art installation depicting Leona Vicario hangs in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral ahead of the annual "grito" or shout of independence, in... A light art installation depicting Leona Vicario hangs in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral ahead of the annual "grito" or shout of independence, in Mexico City's main plaza the Zocalo, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Instead of the throngs of supporters who pack the Zocalo in a typical year, this Independence Day, with the new coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will look out over an empty plaza as he gives the traditional "Grito de Dolores," which commemorates the 1810 call to arms by priest Miguel Hidalgo that began the struggle for independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)