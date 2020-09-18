  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/09/18 12:02
Tenetehara Indigenous Jair Tembe eyes the camera during a festival at the Alto Rio Guama Indigenous Territory, near Paragominas, in the Brazilian stat...
A volunteer works to douse a fire on Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands near Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The...
Regis Tufo Moreira Tembem, a Tenetehara Indigenous man from the Ka'Azar, or "forest guardians," uses a leaf as a makeshift cup to drink water from a s...
An inmate of the Educational Center of Itagua for juvenile offenders, clowns around on a platform where the statue of a saint used to be, as a guard t...
Clowns Perlita and Tapetito, wearing protective gear amid the new coronavirus pandemic, speak with resident Enrique Zeballos as they arrive to disinfe...
A young woman confronts an official of Mexico's governmental Human Rights Commission during a protest by a group of feminists who say the government h...
An employee chats with a resident who had been infected with the new coronavirus, before the start of festivities marking Independence Day with other ...
Comando Matico volunteer Isai Eliaquin Sanancino treats Sara Magin, who suffers from COVID-19 symptoms, applying a traditional practice of the Indigen...
Sara Magin, who suffers from COVID-19 symptoms, sits inside a tent constructed from a bedsheet as she receives an herbal vapor therapy, at the Comando...
Healthcare worker Mariela Jacobo conducts a nasal swab test on a woman for COVID-19 from inside a freestanding coronavirus testing isolation booth, at...
A man and a child look out from behind the iron gate of a house occupied by squatters for close to a year, before they are evicted in Rio de Janeiro, ...
A light art installation depicting Leona Vicario hangs in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral ahead of the annual "grito" or shout of independence, in...

SEPT. 11-17, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

