Taipei Treasure Hill Light Festival rocks out with two days and nights of concerts

Festival starts Saturday and gathers 16 groups of Taiwanese artists and their installations

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/18 10:34
2020 Treasure Hill Light Festival starts Saturday. (Treasure Hill Light Festival photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 2020 Treasure Hill Light Festival gathers 16 groups of Taiwanese artists and their installations for two days and nights of concerts featuring indie rock bands starting Saturday (Sept. 19) at Treasure Hill Artist Village.

The 2020 Treasure Hill Light Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary as an artists' colony, with the rock performances starting at 1 p.m. and ending 9 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be works all over the village from artists such as Yao Chung-han (姚仲涵) and Whyixd (何理互動).

Yao's "An Electronic Monster #21 Scan the Trace" can be seen at a historical cross-section inside the village which fuses with the surroundings to form a unique landscape. Meanwhile, Whyixd's "#define Moon_" project looks at persistence of vision and creates a new visual experience.

The 2020 Treasure Hill Light Festival starts Saturday and continues until Nov. 18. There will be markets on Sept. 19-20, with guided tours for senior citizens on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Treasure Hill Light Festival
art
installation
concert
Treasure Hill Artist Village

