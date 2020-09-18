China CITIC Bank International launches Refinitiv EFX distribution platform

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 18 September 2020 - Refinitiv, one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, today announced that China CITIC Bank International has adopted Refinitiv Electronic Trading platform to enhance its Foreign Exchange (FX) trading and distribution workflow.

In today's evolving FX markets, banks need flexible trading platforms and tools that provide control over electronic pricing, distribution, and hedging to meet the growing demands of their client base and improve internal efficiency and mitigate operation risks.

With Refinitiv Electronic Trading, over 300 banks across 80 countries globally are already benefiting from a turnkey, next-generation e-commerce FX trading solution. Refinitiv Electronic Trading offers a powerful suite of e-commerce products to shape, configure and automate FX prices to customers through a number of distribution channels and FX venues while streamlining risk management. The platform's auto-execution and smart order routing methods enable enhanced price discovery and execution with minimal market impact, which have also been critical in helping clients safely cope with much larger volumes from their remote or virtual work environments.

Lijun Bai, Executive Director ACEO, Head of Wholesale Banking Group and Treasury & Markets Group at CITIC International, said, "In today's FX market, we see a strong demand for electronic pricing, execution efficiency and stability as the partner of our clients. Through the Refinitiv Electronic Trading platform, we will be offering competitive prices in CNH and other major FX currency pairs electronically, which we believe will improve the operational and risk controlling efficiency for both our bank and our customers."

David Day, Head of North Asia at Refinitiv, said, "As a leading trading venue and data company for financial markets, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with China CITIC Bank International, one of the leading Chinese banks in the offshore market. Through Refinitiv Electronic Trading, CNCBI will have access to an efficient and digitized FX trading platform to drive the on-going growth of its foreign exchange business in both local and international markets. Enabling e-commerce solutions for the industry two decades ago, Refinitiv sits at the intersection of currencies FX venues, technology and regulation globally. We will continue to promote the development of efficient, fair and effective markets."

For more information on Refinitiv's FX trading solutions, visit here.

