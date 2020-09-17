NYC again delays in-person learning for most students

Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols, Wednesday... Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has again delayed the planned start of in-person learning for most of the more than 1 million students in its public school system.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that most elementary school students would do remote-only learning until Sept. 29. Middle and high schools would stay remote through Oct. 1.

Pre-kindergarten students and some other special education students will be the only ones who resume in-person instruction on Monday, as originally planned.

De Blasio and union leaders say the city needed more time to prepare for students to return to school buildings.