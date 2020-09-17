  1. Home
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/17 22:00

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11
Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30
Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24

___

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.