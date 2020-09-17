All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 29 21 .580 Miami 25 22 .532 Philadelphia 24 24 .500 New York 22 27 .449 Washington 18 29 .383

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 30 20 .600 Cincinnati 25 26 .490 St. Louis 22 23 .489 Milwaukee 23 26 .469 Pittsburgh 14 34 .292

West Division

W L Pct z-Los Angeles 35 15 .700 San Diego 32 19 .627 San Francisco 24 24 .500 Colorado 22 26 .458 Arizona 19 31 .380

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday's Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.