Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|31
|18
|.633
|New York
|28
|21
|.571
|Toronto
|26
|22
|.542
|Baltimore
|22
|27
|.449
|Boston
|18
|32
|.360
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|32
|17
|.653
|Minnesota
|31
|20
|.608
|Cleveland
|26
|23
|.531
|Detroit
|21
|27
|.438
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|31
|19
|.620
|Houston
|24
|25
|.490
|Seattle
|22
|27
|.449
|Los Angeles
|20
|30
|.400
|Texas
|18
|31
|.367
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|29
|21
|.580
|Miami
|25
|22
|.532
|Philadelphia
|24
|24
|.500
|New York
|22
|27
|.449
|Washington
|18
|29
|.383
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|30
|20
|.600
|Cincinnati
|25
|26
|.490
|St. Louis
|22
|23
|.489
|Milwaukee
|23
|26
|.469
|Pittsburgh
|14
|34
|.292
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Los Angeles
|35
|15
|.700
|San Diego
|32
|19
|.627
|San Francisco
|24
|24
|.500
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|Arizona
|19
|31
|.380
z-clinched playoff berth
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
Texas 1, Houston 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.