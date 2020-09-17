Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against NFC South rival Panthers

CAROLINA (0-1) at TAMPA BAY (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Buccaneers by 8½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Panthers 0-1; Buccaneers 0-1

SERIES RECORD - Panthers lead 24-15

LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Buccaneers 37-26, Oct. 13, 2019 in Tampa

LAST WEEK - Panthers lost to Raiders 34-30; Buccaneers lost to Saints 34-23

AP PRO32 RANKING - Panthers No. 27, Buccaneers No. 14

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (15), PASS (T12).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (T17), RUSH (20), PASS (16).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (25), PASS (T18).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (6), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First meeting between NFC South rivals with Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers and Teddy Bridgewater as Panthers QB. ... Bucs have won two of the last three in this series. ... Bridgewater threw for 270 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in his Carolina debut last week. He beat the Bucs a year ago while filling in for an injured Drew Brees in New Orleans, passing for 314 yards, four TDs and one interception. ... Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey rushed for two TDs in season opener, joining Chuck Foreman as the only players since 1970 with 25-plus rushing TDs (26) and at least 15 TDs receiving (15) in the first 50 games of an NFL career. ... Brady struggled in his much-anticipated Bucs debut. He threw for 239 yards and two TDs, in addition to running for a score. He also tossed a pair of interceptions, one returned for a TD. ... Bucs WR Chris Godwin has three career 100-yard receiving performances against the Panthers. ... Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett, the 2019 NFL sacks leader, had three in two games against the Panthers last season. ... Bucs RB Ronald Jones had 82 scrimmage yards (66 rushing, 16 receiving) in season opener. Backups Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy, who joined the team during training camp, figure to see their roles increase in coming weeks. ... Bucs' defense limited Saints to 2.41 yards per rush. Only two teams, the Steelers (1.45) and Eagles (2.22), posted better numbers in that category. ... Fantasy tip: Bucs second-year WR Scotty Miller has rapidly developed chemistry with Brady and had five catches for 73 yards against the Saints last week — both career highs.

