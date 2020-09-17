5 Things to Know for Today

Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year award in a tie with Thomas Rhett during the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Gr... Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year award in a tie with Thomas Rhett during the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PUSH BY FEDS TO ARREST IN US PROTESTS A Trump administration crackdown has already led to more than 300 arrests on federal crimes in the protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd, an AP analysis shows.

2. QUESTIONS RISE OVER INDIA’S DEATH TOLL Experts say its death toll of only 83,000 in a country of 1.3 billion people is likely an undercount, raising questions about the way it counts fatalities from COVID-19.

3. ‘SAD SEEING HOW FLOODED DOWNTOWN IS’ Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains threatened more misery for some residents of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama even as the storm’s remnants spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas.

4. BIDEN DOING LUNCH WITH FORMER SENATE COLLEAGUES The Democratic presidential nominee will be fielding questions virtually on the race for the White House and the effort to wrest the Senate’s majority control from Republicans.

5. ACM AWARDS TAKE SURPRISING TWIST Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tie for entertainer of the year, the first time the top prize has been split between two artists.