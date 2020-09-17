  1. Home
Taiwan's NCSIST denies rumors domestic UAV is new configuration

National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology says drone development proceeding smoothly

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/17 17:23
Domestically produced Teng Yun drone.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) issued a press release Wednesday evening (Sept. 16) to clarify the second-generation Teng Yun unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is not a new configuration.

Liberty Times recently reported that NCSIST has developed a new configuration of its Teng Yun UAV and the drone had experienced engine troubles during trial flights. The article said the institute initially carried out tests at the Air Force’s Chihang ((志航) base in Taitung but later switched to the base in Hualien, where it successfully launched the drone.

NCSIST stated in the press release that its second-generation Teng Yun UAV is not a new configuration, and claims of engine troubles were false. It added the drone’s development is in accordance with national defense policy and has been proceeding as planned.

The Teng Yun is a medium-altitude long-endurance UAV that is compatible with the U.S. AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, which have a range of 0.5-8 km. Although some components of the drone are imported, the military is hoping to shake off its dependence on foreign countries in the future.
