  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 at sunset

Streamer captures serene sunset featuring Taiwan's tallest building

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/17 17:14
Taipei 101 at sunset. (Instagram, @joeykaotyk photo)

Taipei 101 at sunset. (Instagram, @joeykaotyk photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese-American captured this serene sunset featuring Taipei 101 in the foreground on Monday (Sept. 14).

The photographer, a 29-year-old Twitch streamer, who goes by the handle joeykaotyk (Instagram @joeykaotyk), told Taiwan News that he captured the photo while attending a party hosted at Ce La Vi Taipei restaurant and bar in the Taipei Nan Shan Plaza on Monday.

As for the timing of the photo, he said that a landscape photographer from San Francisco taught him to wait for the moment when the sun has just gone down when its light still illuminates the clouds.

When asked about his inspiration for capturing the scene, joeykaotyk said like his previously featured Photo of the Day, he caught the moment as he was live-streaming. He said that after taking the photo, "I made a little promise to myself that next time I witness something like this, I’ll make sure I live and experience my present."


(Instagram, @joeykaotyk photo)
Taipei 101
Taipei Skyline
sunset
sunset spotting in Taipei
streamer
livestream
live-streamer

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: 'Castle in the Sky' over Taipei's Ximen
Photo of the Day: 'Castle in the Sky' over Taipei's Ximen
2020/09/07 15:23
Taipei 101 to light up in tribute for Armed Forces Day
Taipei 101 to light up in tribute for Armed Forces Day
2020/09/03 15:44
Taiwanese YouTuber blasts KMT's protest
Taiwanese YouTuber blasts KMT's protest
2020/06/30 15:20
Health minister visits Taipei 101 as Taiwan's restrictions on gatherings lift
Health minister visits Taipei 101 as Taiwan's restrictions on gatherings lift
2020/06/07 17:38
Taipei 101 Observation Deck offers NT$150 admission per adult with two children
Taipei 101 Observation Deck offers NT$150 admission per adult with two children
2020/05/26 21:20