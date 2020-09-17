JANNPAUL revolutionises the global diamond market with the Decagon 10 Hearts & Arrows Diamond

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 September 2020 - The newly designed and patented White Series Collection by Singaporean diamond designer, Paul Hung, revolutionises light performance in fancy shaped diamonds. Managing Director of JANNPAUL Singapore, Paul is one of the first diamond designers to have shaken up the industry with the newest 10 Hearts & Arrows cuts featured in the traditional fancy shaped diamonds.





Presently, fancy shaped diamonds are still cut the same way they were in the 1960s. Back then, they were cut for different unique shapes, rather than light performance. However, this changed with the high-performing White Series diamonds, cut to exacting standards for maximum brilliance. With far more superior technology and tools, the White Series collection features fancy shaped diamonds - think cushion, pear, oval, and even a decagon - that redefine diamond cutting. In contrast to a 57-faceted round diamond, the Decagon 10 HA - part of the White Series - boasts 111 facets, engineered for high scintillation and brilliance. Sold exclusively by JANNPAUL, these fancy-shaped diamonds are a gamechanger in the global market.

With a wide range of cuts and variables considered in the performance of a super ideal cut, the quality of these fancy shaped diamonds lie in brilliance, dispersion and scintillation. The White Series diamonds are cut to illuminate from every major and minor facet from the center, synergising from crown to pavilion to deliver edge to edge brilliance. Under the ASET scope, the refractive light of play produces a mosaic of light in motion. The mark of a brilliant diamond is produced upon analysis at 90 degree angles, but with the White Series, the diamonds are engineered to perform at natural, titled angles under the perspective of a naked eye.

The soft launch of the JANNPAUL White Series include fancy shaped diamonds such as the cushion, pear, oval and decagon diamond cuts produced at competitive prices. Against other premium diamonds, the White Series diamonds sport the highest fire and scintillation, distributing sparkle evenly with minimal light leakages. With superior light-performing angles, you will find these cuts to be truly uncontested in the realm of bright white diamonds.

As diamonds are big-ticket purchases, you want to be sure of exactly what makes the diamond worth the spend. Recognisably, young adults planning for marriage also fall into the category of first-time diamond buyers. Backed with research and a clear preference for aesthetics, young buyers today delve into the scientifics and product comparisons to come to consensus on diamond value. And by raising the benchmark through comprehensive diamond education and free consultations, JANNPAUL is meeting that standard.





Established in 2010, JANNPAUL seeks to remove exploitative nature within the jewelry trade by producing super ideal cut diamonds at competitive prices. With top light girdle performance and spectacular symmetry, the newest Decagon 10 HA diamond makes the cut with an unrivalled uniqueness.





