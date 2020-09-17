A-Sha becomes Taiwan's first food company listed by Inc. magazine

A-Sha Foods listed as 11th fastest-growing food company in the U.S. (A-Sha Foods photo) A-Sha Foods listed as 11th fastest-growing food company in the U.S. (A-Sha Foods photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's A-Sha Foods (阿舍食品) was recognized as the 11th fastest-growing private food company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine on Tuesday (Sept. 15) —the first Taiwan food corporation to receive such an honor.

According to the 2020 edition of the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., A-Sha ranked No. 11 among food companies and No. 392 overall. It has posted revenue growth of 1,182 percent in just three years.

According to UDN, A-Sha Foods made NT$400 million (US$13.7 million) in revenue last year, with 52.6 percent accounted for by U.S. customers. The company estimates its revenues will double in 2020, with 72 percent accounted for by the U.S. market.

Henry Liao (廖鎮漢), chairman of Breeze Group, which has operational control and majority ownership of A-Sha Foods, said the food company began exploring the international market in 2011 and has established subsidiaries in the U.S. He said the famed A-Sha dry noodle products can be found in retailers across the states, including Safeway, Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, and Costco.

Liao said A-Sha has seen market growth despite the pandemic and is most popular among customers from Asia, India, and Mexico. He said the company made the right choice to globalize its products and will continue to introduce Taiwanese foods to foreign citizens, reported ETtoday.



A-Sha Foods is famed for its dry noodles. (Facebook, A-Sha Foods photo)