Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong Swept Four Number 1s in Euromoney’s 2020 Real Estate Survey

Winner in "Overall", "Agency-Letting/Sales", "Property Valuation" for second consecutive year

Winner of "Research" under "Advisors and Consultants" Category





HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 17 September 2020 - Leading global real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield, was named the top commercial real estate advisor and consultant in Hong Kong, winning top spot across all four categories of "Overall", "Agency Letting/Sales", "Property Valuation" and "Research", according to the Euromoney's 16th Annual Real Estate Survey of industry professionals for 2020.

Cushman & Wakefield added to its second consecutive wins in the categories of "Overall", "Agency Letting/Sales", and "Valuation" with a win in the category of "Research" as well.

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong of Cushman & Wakefield, said, "We are honored to be recognized by Euromoney with a clean sweep of all awards in the "Advisors and Consultants" category. This is the best testament to our unparalleled leadership in the real estate industry in Hong Kong. This also signifies our unfaltering focus and commitment in offering strategic advice and differentiated solutions to our clients in support of their business growth."

Globally, Cushman & Wakefield was also named the No. 1 advisor and consultant for "Property Valuation" and "Research" for the third consecutive year, and No. 1 in "Agency Letting/Sales" for second consecutive year. The firm also claimed the No. 1 spot for "Investment Managers".

In Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield was named as the top commercial real estate "Advisor and Consultant" in China for three years. The No. 1 rankings we have received across four categories -- including the Overall category -- reflects our performance excellence, as well as our market leading position as the premium real estate services provider with the most comprehensive range of services across Greater China.

About Euromoney’s 2020 Real Estate Survey

Euromoney's annual survey canvassed the opinions of leading firms of advisers, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end-users involved in the real estate sector worldwide to determine the best providers of real estate products and services in their market. This year Euromoney collected 2,778 valid responses from 5th March to 7th May 2020.





About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. Across Greater China, there are 22 offices servicing the local market. The company won four of the top awards in the Euromoney Survey 2017 and 2018 in the categories of Overall, Agency Letting/Sales, Valuation and Research in China. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china)