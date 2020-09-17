  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's MND calls reports of US arms sales 'mere speculation'

Ministry of National Defense states all arms sales confidential until White House notifies congress

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/17 15:07
Taiwanese F-16 mid-flight. 

Taiwanese F-16 mid-flight.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) issued a press release Wednesday evening (Sept. 16) saying reports the United States plans to sell seven weapon systems to Taiwan is purely conjecture.

A Reuters article stated that people familiar with the matter said Washington is planning to sell seven major weapon systems to Taiwan, including mines, cruise missiles, and drones. This would have been a drastic departure from previous U.S. administrations, which have always grouped arms sales to Taiwan in one big package.

The defense ministry said the news was "mere speculation" and stressed that military purchases are strictly confidential. Only when the U.S. officially notifies congress will information be released to the public.

The process of U.S.-Taiwan arms sales begins with Taipei sending a letter listing desired items to Washington. The U.S. then reviews and adjusts the list according to which weapons are available for sale, cost considerations are made and the document is sent back to Taiwan.

After Taiwan finalizes a compiled list of weapons, it submits an official letter of request then waits for the U.S. to conduct an inter-ministerial review of the letter. Finally it will notify congress of the sale.
Taiwan
US arms sales
Taiwan military
MND
Taiwan-US relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president congratulates Yoshihide Suga on becoming Japan's new prime minister
Taiwan president congratulates Yoshihide Suga on becoming Japan's new prime minister
2020/09/16 18:04
Take Taiwan Tourist Shuttle’s Dongyanshan Route to enjoy vast forests in Taoyuan
Take Taiwan Tourist Shuttle’s Dongyanshan Route to enjoy vast forests in Taoyuan
2020/09/16 17:46
AmCham Taipei, US-Taiwan Business Council form coalition to boost BTA efforts
AmCham Taipei, US-Taiwan Business Council form coalition to boost BTA efforts
2020/09/16 17:15
Vietnam resumes limited flights to Taiwan
Vietnam resumes limited flights to Taiwan
2020/09/16 17:08
Saint Lucian embassy in Taiwan holds donation ceremony
Saint Lucian embassy in Taiwan holds donation ceremony
2020/09/16 15:20