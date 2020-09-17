Huge 'Taiwan can help' ads appear in New York's Times Square

"Taiwan can help" advertisement appears in Times Square. (MOFA photo) "Taiwan can help" advertisement appears in Times Square. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Advertisements promoting Taiwan as an ally of the U.S. in the fight against COVID-19 have appeared in New York City's Times Square after the 75th session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly opened on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Despite being left out once again by the U.N., the Taiwan government has adopted new ways of showing its willingness to assist the world. Its latest campaign involves displaying the "Taiwan can help" slogan on billboards outside of the Reuters Building, the Bank of America Tower on 42nd Street, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York.

With the theme "Recover Better Together," the ads highlight Taiwan's contributions to coronavirus-stricken countries as well as its desire to join global conversations. An image in the shape of Taiwan was also featured.

Yang Kuang-pin (楊光彬), deputy head of TECO in New York, told CNA the Taiwan government wants to spread the message "Taiwan can help" to the international community. He hopes the ads will help U.S. citizens understand how Taiwan successfully dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and what it has done to help other countries, including donating more than 50 million masks and pandemic prevention equipment.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday (Sept. 16), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) emphasized the U.N. should adhere to its commitment of "leaving no one behind." It said accepting Taiwan will help accomplish this goal.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has expressed hope that its diplomatic allies will voice their support for its inclusion in the U.N. assembly. It also urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to follow the international body’s inclusion policy and acknowledge Taiwan as an official member state, according to ETtoday.



"Taiwan can help" ad posted outside TECO in New York. (MOFA photo)



Huge advertisement promoting Taiwan spotted outside the Reuters Building in New York. (MOFA photo)