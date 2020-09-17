US response to COVID-19 worse than China: Pew survey

An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. response to the coronavirus has received an unflattering rating, with President Donald Trump performing worse than Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a global survey has found.

The survey, conducted by the Washington-based Pew Research Center, suggests a continuous downward trend in the international perception of Trump, exacerbated by his handling of COVID-19. The 13 countries surveyed were: Spain, Italy, Canada, the U.K., Sweden, France, Japan, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and South Korea.

Approximately, 15 percent believe the U.S. has done a good job dealing with the outbreak, whereas China, the origin of the Wuhan coronavirus, receives a relatively better score of 37 percent. The WHO and EU are mostly viewed as having managed the novel virus well, securing 64 percent and 57 percent positive feedback, respectively.

People from the surveyed nations also appear to have lost faith in Trump as a leader of world affairs. Around 16 percent of respondents said they have confidence in the American president, even lower than Xi’s 19 percent and Putin’s 23 percent.

On the contrary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel gets the highest favorable reviews with 76 percent. French President Emmanuel Macron also fares well with 64 percent, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees mixed ratings – 48 percent have confidence in him against 46 percent who do not.

According to Pew, the international image of the U.S. has taken a hit since Trump assumed power in 2017. The world’s largest economy has the world’s highest tally of COVID-19 cases, exceeding 6.6 million.

The president’s comments and approaches to tackling the disease have raised eyebrows over the past months, according to AP. Even in the U.K., a traditional alley, just 41 percent of its people expressed a favorable opinion of the U.S., the study shows.