Taiwan sets up real-time updates of military activity around nation's borders

One of two Chinese military aircraft detected inside Taiwan's ADIZ on Wednesday. (MND photo) One of two Chinese military aircraft detected inside Taiwan's ADIZ on Wednesday. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has set up a real-time update platform on its website to disclose military developments around Taiwan, which includes a brief report and photos.

The Chinese military has drastically increased missions around Taiwan’s borders by dispatching naval ships in the Taiwan Strait. It has also sent fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), threatening regional peace and stability.

Up until recently, the ministry used press releases to disclose military developments around Taiwan. However, the ministry is now providing real-time updates on its website to alert the public of any military activity around Taiwan. This is similar to how Japan shares military updates with its people.

Early Thursday morning (Sept. 17), MND announced that two Chinese anti-submarine aircraft had breached Taiwan’s ADIZ on Wednesday, flying southwest. In addition to broadcasting messages ordering the two aircraft to promptly leave the area, the Air Force also sent jets to monitor the situation.

The defense ministry uploaded a brief report of the latest incursion, including photos of the two Chinese aircraft and a diagram.