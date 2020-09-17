Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattled southeastern Taiwan at 9:37 a.m. this morning (Sept. 17), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 37.2 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 17.3 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and Hualien County, and a 2 in Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Nantou County, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Taichung City, and Penghu County.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.