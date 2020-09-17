  1. Home
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan

Taitung County feels intensity level 4 shock waves from temblor

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/17 09:54
CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattled southeastern Taiwan at 9:37 a.m. this morning (Sept. 17), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 37.2 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 17.3 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and Hualien County, and a 2 in Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Nantou County, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Taichung City, and Penghu County.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

