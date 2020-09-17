AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles.

Last year: Denny Hamlin won from the pole position.

Last race: Brad Keselowski led 192 laps and won at Richmond.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick leads Hamlin by 21 points and Keselowski by 31 points through two rounds of the playoffs. ... The top three have combined to win 18 of 28 races. ... Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 23 of 28 races. Keselowski is next with 20 top 10 runs. ... The playoff field will be trimmed to 12 after this event.

Next race: South Point 400, Sept. 27, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Food City 300

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, race, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 300 laps, 159.9 miles.

Last year: Tyler Reddick won after starting 38th.

Last race: Justin Allgaier completed a sweep of a series weekend doubleheader at Richmond.

Fast facts: Reddick was one of just two drivers to win last year after starting 10th or worse, and he did it twice. ... This is the last regular-season race in the series. ... Austin Cindric leads Chase Briscoe by 71 points and Ross Chastain by 74 points in the standings. ... Eleven of the 12 spots in the playoffs have been decided.

Next race: Alsco 300, Sept.26, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

UNOH 200

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Thursday, race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 106.6 miles.

Last year: Brett Moffitt won from the pole position.

Last race: Grant Enfinger won in the last race of the regular season, leading a 1-2-3 finish for ThorSport Racing with Matt Crafton second and Ben Rhodes third.

Fast facts: Sheldon Creed is the new leader in the standings with a 4-point edge over Zane Smith and Austin Hill. Enfinger is fourth, seven points behind. ... Creed, Enfinger and Kyle Busch have each won three races this season. ... Hill leads all drivers with 14 top 10 finishes in 16 races.

Next race: World of Westgate 200, Sept. 25, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Hamilton won the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Next race: Russian Grand Prix, Sept. 27, Sochi, Russia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the Honda Indy 200 on Sept. 13 at Mid-Ohio.

Next race: Indycar Harvest GP doubleheader, Oct. 2-3, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Sept. 27, Gainesville Raceway

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Friday and at Devil's Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, on Saturday.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

