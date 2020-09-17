Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toronto
|26
|21
|.553
|Cleveland
|26
|22
|.542
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|Detroit
|21
|26
|.447
|Baltimore
|21
|27
|.438
|Kansas City
|20
|29
|.408
|Los Angeles
|20
|29
|.408
|Boston
|18
|31
|.367
|Texas
|17
|31
|.354
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Texas 1
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|Philadelphia
|24
|23
|.511
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|Cincinnati
|24
|26
|.480
|Colorado
|22
|25
|.468
|Milwaukee
|22
|25
|.468
|New York
|21
|27
|.438
|Washington
|18
|29
|.383
|Arizona
|18
|31
|.367
|Pittsburgh
|14
|33
|.298
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___