BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Oct
|2602
|Down
|92
|Dec
|2589
|Down
|78
|Dec
|2689
|2695
|2592
|2602
|Down
|92
|Mar
|2670
|2670
|2580
|2589
|Down
|78
|May
|2654
|2655
|2572
|2581
|Down
|66
|Jul
|2642
|2643
|2566
|2574
|Down
|60
|Sep
|2630
|2630
|2555
|2563
|Down
|60
|Dec
|2611
|2611
|2538
|2545
|Down
|60
|Mar
|2600
|2601
|2543
|2543
|Down
|59
|May
|2544
|Down
|56
|Jul
|2548
|Down
|50