BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Oct 2602 Down 92 Dec 2589 Down 78 Dec 2689 2695 2592 2602 Down 92 Mar 2670 2670 2580 2589 Down 78 May 2654 2655 2572 2581 Down 66 Jul 2642 2643 2566 2574 Down 60 Sep 2630 2630 2555 2563 Down 60 Dec 2611 2611 2538 2545 Down 60 Mar 2600 2601 2543 2543 Down 59 May 2544 Down 56 Jul 2548 Down 50