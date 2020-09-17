  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 2602 Down 92
Dec 2589 Down 78
Dec 2689 2695 2592 2602 Down 92
Mar 2670 2670 2580 2589 Down 78
May 2654 2655 2572 2581 Down 66
Jul 2642 2643 2566 2574 Down 60
Sep 2630 2630 2555 2563 Down 60
Dec 2611 2611 2538 2545 Down 60
Mar 2600 2601 2543 2543 Down 59
May 2544 Down 56
Jul 2548 Down 50