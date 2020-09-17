  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/17 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 304.60 306.55 304.60 305.80 Down .50
Oct 304.90 307.60 304.55 305.80 Down .20
Nov 304.35 307.35 304.30 305.85 Down .25
Dec 305.70 308.30 304.40 306.10 Down .20
Jan 305.70 307.15 305.70 306.70 Down .25
Feb 306.75 307.60 306.75 307.25 Down .25
Mar 306.90 309.35 306.00 307.45 Down .25
Apr 307.45 307.85 307.45 307.85 Down .30
May 307.70 309.20 306.80 307.95 Down .30
Jun 308.20 Down .35
Jul 308.10 308.95 307.20 308.20 Down .35
Aug 308.35 Down .40
Sep 308.40 308.60 307.50 308.35 Down .40
Oct 308.45 Down .40
Nov 308.55 Down .45
Dec 308.50 308.60 308.50 308.60 Down .40
Jan 308.60 Down .50
Feb 308.70 Down .45
Mar 308.70 Down .45
Apr 309.00 Down .45
May 308.85 Down .50
Jun 309.20 Down .50
Jul 309.05 Down .50
Aug 309.05 Down .50
Sep 309.25 Down .50
Dec 309.45 Down .50
Mar 309.55 Down .50
May 309.90 Down .50
Jul 310.25 Down .50
Sep 310.50 Down .50
Dec 312.95 Down .50
Mar 312.95 Down .50
May 312.90 Down .50
Jul 312.95 Down .50
Sep 313.00 Down .50
Dec 313.05 Down .50
Mar 313.10 Down .50
May 313.15 Down .50
Jul 313.20 Down .50