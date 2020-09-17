New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|304.60
|306.55
|304.60
|305.80
|Down .50
|Oct
|304.90
|307.60
|304.55
|305.80
|Down .20
|Nov
|304.35
|307.35
|304.30
|305.85
|Down .25
|Dec
|305.70
|308.30
|304.40
|306.10
|Down .20
|Jan
|305.70
|307.15
|305.70
|306.70
|Down .25
|Feb
|306.75
|307.60
|306.75
|307.25
|Down .25
|Mar
|306.90
|309.35
|306.00
|307.45
|Down .25
|Apr
|307.45
|307.85
|307.45
|307.85
|Down .30
|May
|307.70
|309.20
|306.80
|307.95
|Down .30
|Jun
|308.20
|Down .35
|Jul
|308.10
|308.95
|307.20
|308.20
|Down .35
|Aug
|308.35
|Down .40
|Sep
|308.40
|308.60
|307.50
|308.35
|Down .40
|Oct
|308.45
|Down .40
|Nov
|308.55
|Down .45
|Dec
|308.50
|308.60
|308.50
|308.60
|Down .40
|Jan
|308.60
|Down .50
|Feb
|308.70
|Down .45
|Mar
|308.70
|Down .45
|Apr
|309.00
|Down .45
|May
|308.85
|Down .50
|Jun
|309.20
|Down .50
|Jul
|309.05
|Down .50
|Aug
|309.05
|Down .50
|Sep
|309.25
|Down .50
|Dec
|309.45
|Down .50
|Mar
|309.55
|Down .50
|May
|309.90
|Down .50
|Jul
|310.25
|Down .50
|Sep
|310.50
|Down .50
|Dec
|312.95
|Down .50
|Mar
|312.95
|Down .50
|May
|312.90
|Down .50
|Jul
|312.95
|Down .50
|Sep
|313.00
|Down .50
|Dec
|313.05
|Down .50
|Mar
|313.10
|Down .50
|May
|313.15
|Down .50
|Jul
|313.20
|Down .50