All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|29
|20
|.592
|Miami
|24
|22
|.522
|Philadelphia
|24
|23
|.511
|New York
|21
|27
|.438
|Washington
|17
|29
|.370
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|29
|20
|.592
|St. Louis
|21
|22
|.488
|Cincinnati
|24
|26
|.480
|Milwaukee
|22
|25
|.468
|Pittsburgh
|14
|33
|.298
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|34
|15
|.694
|San Diego
|32
|18
|.640
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|Colorado
|22
|25
|.468
|Arizona
|18
|31
|.367
___
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.