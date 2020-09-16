  1. Home
NWSL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/16 22:05

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 1 0 0 3 4 3
Sky Blue FC 1 0 0 3 2 1
Washington 1 1 0 3 3 3
Reign FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 1 0 0 3 4
Chicago 0 1 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 12

Washington 2, Chicago 1

North Carolina 4, Houston 3

Saturday, September 19

Orlando at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 20

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 3 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

Washington at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Reign FC at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.