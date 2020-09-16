All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|31
|17
|.646
|5-5
|W-1
|17-8
|14-9
|New York
|27
|21
|.563
|6-4
|W-6
|19-7
|8-14
|Toronto
|26
|21
|.553
|5-5
|L-1
|12-7
|14-14
|Baltimore
|21
|27
|.438
|4-6
|L-1
|11-16
|10-11
|Boston
|18
|31
|.367
|6-4
|W-2
|8-17
|10-14
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|32
|16
|.667
|9-1
|W-6
|16-9
|16-7
|Minnesota
|30
|20
|.600
|6-4
|L-2
|21-5
|9-15
|Cleveland
|26
|22
|.542
|3-7
|L-7
|12-11
|14-11
|Detroit
|21
|26
|.447
|4-6
|W-1
|11-11
|10-15
|Kansas City
|20
|29
|.408
|6-4
|L-1
|10-13
|10-16
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|30
|19
|.612
|5-5
|L-1
|18-7
|12-12
|Houston
|24
|24
|.500
|3-7
|W-1
|17-6
|7-18
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|6-4
|L-1
|12-9
|10-17
|Los Angeles
|20
|29
|.408
|6-4
|L-1
|12-13
|8-16
|Texas
|17
|31
|.354
|4-6
|L-1
|13-13
|4-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|29
|20
|.592
|6-4
|W-1
|15-8
|14-12
|Miami
|24
|22
|.522
|6-4
|L-1
|7-12
|17-10
|Philadelphia
|24
|23
|.511
|4-6
|W-1
|16-10
|8-13
|New York
|21
|27
|.438
|4-6
|L-3
|10-13
|11-14
|Washington
|17
|29
|.370
|5-5
|L-3
|9-16
|8-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|29
|20
|.592
|6-4
|W-3
|17-12
|12-8
|St. Louis
|21
|22
|.488
|4-6
|L-1
|11-11
|10-11
|Cincinnati
|24
|26
|.480
|6-4
|W-4
|11-11
|13-15
|Milwaukee
|22
|25
|.468
|4-6
|W-1
|11-13
|11-12
|Pittsburgh
|14
|33
|.298
|2-8
|L-7
|9-14
|5-19
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|34
|15
|.694
|5-5
|W-1
|16-8
|18-7
|San Diego
|32
|18
|.640
|8-2
|L-1
|19-7
|13-11
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|5-5
|L-3
|14-9
|9-15
|Colorado
|22
|25
|.468
|4-6
|W-1
|11-14
|11-11
|Arizona
|18
|31
|.367
|3-7
|W-1
|11-13
|7-18
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.