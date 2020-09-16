5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. A U.S. H... FILE - In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. A U.S. House committee is questioning whether Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration have recognized problems that caused two deadly 737 Max jet crashes and if either organization will be willing to make significant changes to fix them. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SALLY COULD LEAD TO RECORD FLOODING The hurricane makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm with torrential rain and damaging storm surge.

2. WHY WILDFIRES HAVE BEEN A TOUGH FIGHT Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus have put a historically heavy burden on West Coast firefighters.

3. INDIA CROSSES 5 MILLION CORONAVIRUS CASES The still soaring figure is testing the country’s feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages.

4. ‘THE PERCEIVED REALITY IS WHAT’S IMPORTANT’ In Appleton, Wisconsin, the health of the economy is viewed through partisan lenses — filtered through facts voters want to see and hear, and those they don’t.

5. REPORT BLASTS BOEING, FAA FOR CRASHES A House panel blames two deadly 737 Max jet crashes on the “horrific culmination” of failed government oversight, design flaws and a lack of action at Boeing despite knowing about problems.