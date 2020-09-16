Taiwan considers ending scooter parking on sidewalks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The practice of allowing scooters to park on sidewalks could soon end as pedestrians should receive priority, Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said Wednesday (Sept. 16).

However, due to the high number of motorcyclists in Taiwan, the government said that the new regulations were still being drawn up and that the rights of all road users would be respected, CNA reported.

Hsu emphasized that local governments would be allowed to take flexible measures in implementing the rules, while at present, outside opinions were still welcomed during the preparatory phase.

Newly built apartment blocks would have to provide underground parking spaces not just for cars but for scooters as well, reducing pressure on outside areas, the minister said.

The new measures were designed to strengthen pedestrian rights and end the practice of drawing parking spaces for scooters on sidewalks, according to the CNA report.