Dragons’ Chamber pitch event for foreign entrepreneurs coming to Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pitch event for foreign entrepreneurs in Taiwan titled the Dragons’ Chamber 2020 is slated for Nov. 21 during Meet Taipei, Taiwan’s largest startup festival.

Dragons’ Chamber, inspired by the popular TV show known as “Dragon’s Den” around the world or “Shark Tank” in the U.S., puts entrepreneurial hopefuls in a position to pitch their ideas to investors in a bid to win investments, and in this case cash and prizes worth up to NT$250,000 (US$ 8,500).

The Dragons’ Chamber was founded to give foreign entrepreneurs "mentorship, exposure, and a real opportunity for funding," according to Elias Ek, CEO of Enspyre and a co-organizer of the event. Other organizers include the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, MUSA Trademark, Reach To Teach, and Anemone Ventures.

Startups with at least one foreign resident cofounder are currently invited to apply for the 2020 Dragons’ Chamber via their website. Qualified applicants will be invited to present their business plans to a vetting panel giving raw, honest feedback.



All the winners, Dragons, and teams of Dragons’ Chamber 2019. (Dragonschambertaiwan.com photo)

The final five teams will then go through several more steps of feedback and revisions before getting on the big stage in front of the Dragons and a large audience at the Dragons’ Chamber on Nov. 21st.

“It is always hard to start a business but doing it in a foreign country is doubly so,” says Mr. Ek. “At Dragons’ Chamber the entrepreneurs get honest feedback that helps them clarify their strategies. We also wanted to create a platform that put the spotlight on what foreign entrepreneurs in Taiwan are achieving.”

The 2019 Dragons’ Chamber winner Monster Foods CEO Alex Wagner says of the event, “The most rewarding part of the experience was having the opportunity to sit down and speak with professionals that were willing to give honest and constructive feedback. Sometimes when you build something yourself, without much business experience, it’s hard to know if you are doing the right thing. Having this opportunity has really given me confidence in our future. If you are thinking about making a pitch this is definitely an experience that will help you grow.”