Take Taiwan Tourist Shuttle’s Dongyanshan Route to enjoy vast forests in Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Tourist Shuttle’s Dongyanshan Route (Taoyuan Bus 506), traveling between Taoyuan’s Daxi and the Dongyanshan National Forest Recreation Area, launched on Sept. 1.

The route will provide convenient transportation for people who wish to enjoy the forest as well as the popular attractions along the way, the Taoyuan Department of Tourism said in a press release on Sept. 2.

The Dongyanshan National Forest Recreation Area, located in Taoyuan’s Fuxing District, has an area near 1,000 hectares, with more than 300 hectares covered by a cryptomeria forest, otherwise known as Japanese cedar. Transversed by trails, including the Dongman Scenic Trail and Dongyanshan Forest Trail, the forest recreation area is an ideal hiking destination.

The Dongyanshan Route service starts from Daxi and stops at popular Taoyuan attractions, including the Daxi Mausoleum, Farm Tomita, Cihu, the Old Baiji Tunnel, the Daxi Tea Factory, and the Jiaobanshan Residence. Daily service includes three roundtrips, with buses starting at 8 a.m. from Daxi; a one-way trip takes about 70 minutes.

The price for a one-day pass allowing for unlimited rides is NT$150 (US$5) per adult. Currently, Taiwan Tourist Shuttle is offering a special price of NT$120, which also includes free shuttle service by Bus No.5096 between Taoyuan and Daxi and Bus No.5098 between Zhongli and Daxi.

For more information about the Dongyanshan Route, please visit this site.