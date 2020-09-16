Taiwan’s Asus ROG partners with Ikea to make gaming furniture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) division is teaming up with Ikea to make “affordable gaming furniture and accessories” with a new line of around 30 products.

According to an Ikea press release, the new line of gaming furniture will first go on sale in China in February 2021, and then will be available in other Ikea stores starting October 2021. The furniture is being designed at Ikea’s product development center in Shanghai and the Asus design center in Taipei and Shanghai.

Ikea and ROG designers and engineers have had several workshops with professional gamers and gaming aficionados in Shanghai to find out a list of needs when it comes to furniture.

“By teaming up with ROG, Ikea wants to combine home furnishing knowledge with ROG’s expertise in creating exceptional gaming experience,” the Swedish company said.

“ROG is thrilled to be partnering with Ikea to create the ultimate gaming lifestyle for gamers. Gamers have always dreamed of the perfect gaming space that is both comfortably functional and enables full immersion in games. Together with Ikea as an expert in home furnishing, we envision this collaboration will create synergies that empower gamers to build the gaming space that they have always imagined in the comfort of their own homes,” said Kris Huang, general manager of the Asus gaming gear and accessory business unit.

While the two companies did not release any specifics in terms of what products they would be designing, gaming desks and chairs will likely be part of the new line, according to Engadget.