Saint Lucian embassy in Taiwan holds donation ceremony

Donation ceremony was held at Saint Lucian embassy in Taipei Wednesday morning. Donation ceremony was held at Saint Lucian embassy in Taipei Wednesday morning. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Saint Lucian embassy on Wednesday (Sept. 16) held a donation ceremony to honor two Taiwanese companies for their contributions to the Caribbean nation.

New Taipei-based Altamoda Cosmetics Group, which has 164 stores across Taiwan, has gifted Saint Lucia with a check for NT$2.2 million (US$75,000). GFUN Industrial Corp., an innovative outdoor wear manufacturer, has donated 100 sets of personal protective equipment.

Saint Lucian Ambassador Edwin Laurent began the ceremony with some opening remarks highlighting the friendship between Taiwan and Saint Lucia. He stated that the countries “share similar world views” and that they are “both underdogs — small fish fighting against the tide.”

Describing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Saint Lucia, Laurent said the country had been forced to shut its borders in order to manage the virus (out of 26 total cases, all but one have recovered), and it subsequently faced “economic fallout no other country had had to deal with [before].” As a result, there was no revenue for months, he remarked. “We had to look to our friends.”

Laurent then expressed gratitude to the heads of the two companies, saying that they were not just friends of the embassy but friends of Saint Lucia. He concluded by stating: “We must work together to ensure there are better relations between Saint Lucia and Taiwan.”

Following Ambassador Laurent, Altamoda CEO Sullivan Chen (陳威中) stated that he hoped the donation will help the Caribbean nation in a small but meaningful way while demonstrating Taiwan’s appreciation for Saint Lucia continuously standing up for Taiwan in international organizations.

Jason Chen (陳國欽), the chairman of GFUN’s parent company, Singtex, also thanked Saint Lucia for supporting Taiwan and added that as a “global citizen,” he was happy to do good things around the world, no matter whether the country is large or small. Chen also proclaimed, “Taiwan can help!” and expressed a desire to go to Saint Lucia to find opportunities for cooperation and increase bilateral exchanges.

According to a Saint Lucian embassy press release, the donations will be sent to the country within the next few days.