Trend Micro Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation to Deliver Seamless Hybrid Cloud Security

Trend Micro Incorporated (;), the leader in cloud security, today announced that its hybrid cloud security offerings have received the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Trend Micro has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments.





AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility. Teams using Trend Micro for their hybrid cloud security benefit from a truly consistent hybrid experience that combines the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS with seamless security protection across an enterprise infrastructure.





Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Trend Micro as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with products fully tested on AWS Outposts.





"We know the importance of helping customers and organizations more easily identify potential security risks in order to take action," said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "With Trend Micro's products available to customers on AWS Outposts, we are able to provide a comprehensive view of (a customer's) security posture on their infrastructure, on AWS Outposts, and in AWS Regions both on premises and in the cloud for a truly consistent hybrid experience."





AWS Outposts allow organizations that must keep their data on-premise to do so with the benefits of AWS infrastructure and services. The availability of Trend Micro protection for AWS Outposts allows verticals such as government and financial services to further their digital transformation securely, while maintaining any data residency requirements.





According to a recent report from IDC, "Trend Micro is the dominant leader in Software-Defined Compute (SDC) workload protection,[1]" making up 29.5% of the worldwide hybrid cloud workload security market share, proving the company's strength in hybrid cloud security.





"We have proven industry leadership for cloud workloads, and we have been a member of the AWS Partner Network since 2012, making Trend Micro an obvious choice for companies throughout their journey to the cloud," said Mark Nunnikhoven, vice president of cloud research for Trend Micro. "Now with AWS Outposts, we offer full data security continuity to support customers adopting the cloud technology that best fits their business needs."





AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.





To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.





