Senzatela pitches 1st complete game as Rockies top A's 3-1

Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp (5) is late with the tag on Colorado Rockies' Matt Kemp (25) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday Sept. 15... Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp (5) is late with the tag on Colorado Rockies' Matt Kemp (25) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020, in Denver. Kemp advanced on a sacrifice fly by Josh Fuentes. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz points to the sky as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fift... Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz points to the sky as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Oakland Athletics' Jake Lamb is congratulated after scoring against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15... Oakland Athletics' Jake Lamb is congratulated after scoring against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Oakland Athletics third baseman Tommy La Stella tags out Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1... Oakland Athletics third baseman Tommy La Stella tags out Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15... Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela pitched the first complete game of his career and Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Senzatela allowed six hits and retired the last eight batters he faced against the AL West leaders for Colorado’s first complete game since German Marquez went the distance in April 2019. The right-hander fanned Mark Canha with a 97 mph fastball and got Jake Lamb on a grounder to end it.

Senzatela (4-2) struck out three and walked one. He threw 74 of his 109 pitches for strikes in a rare pitching gem at Coors Field.

Oakland struck first when Tony Kemp’s sacrifice fly scored Lamb in the second inning. It stayed that way until the fifth when Josh Fuentes, who had two hits, singled and went to third on a throwing error by shortstop Marcus Semien. Diaz fell behind 0-2 but lined Sean Manaea's curveball into the left-field seats to put Colorado ahead 2-1 with his first home run of the season.

Fuentes came up big again in the sixth when he hit a sacrifice fly to score his cousin, Nolan Arenado, and chase Manaea (4-3).

That was more than enough for Senzatela, who earned just his second win in the last five weeks. Colorado won for the second time in seven games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: OF Stephen Piscotty is day to day with a right knee sprain. Piscotty left the first game of Monday’s doubleheader in Seattle and didn’t play in the nightcap. ... 3B Matt Chapman had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip. The operation was performed in Colorado, where he will remain for two weeks.

Rockies: OF Raimel Tapia returned to the lineup after experiencing dizziness Sunday.

CRUNCH TIME

With 13 games left in the season, Colorado needs to run off some wins to reach the playoffs. Arenado was blunt in his assessment of the situation when he spoke before Tuesday’s game.

“Eight teams make the playoffs and if we’re not one of those eight teams that’s not a very good sign,” he said. “The goal is to get in the playoffs every year but with eight teams, we have to find a way to fight and get in. If not, that won’t be very good.”

UP NEXT

Oakland sends right-hander Mike Fiers (5-2, 5.06 ERA) to the mound Wednesday afternoon against Marquez (2-5, 4.35) in the finale of the two-game series.

___

