Infor Customer Excellence Award for Deployment of Infor HMS in the Cloud Awarded to Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Infor's digital hotel management solutions have helped the hotel chain enhance their hospitality services benefitting both colleagues and guests

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 16 September 2020 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced at Inforum that Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group (MOHG) has won the 2020 Infor Customer Excellence Award (APAC) for their implementation of Infor's digitalized cloud solution, namely Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS).





Eric Wong, Vice President, Hospitality, Infor Asia Pacific





MOHG is an operator of some of the most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences located in prime destinations around the world. Since 2018, the decision to leverage Infor HMS has helped them achieve a best in class global platform for colleagues and a base for digital integration into other key systems, optimizing the guest experience.

Born in the cloud, the multi-tenancy HMS property management software gives employees access to actionable information about guests and prospects, allowing them to quickly assess each booking and offer guests a rich experience.

A World of Accomplishments in Just Two Years

Technology plays a critical role in the hospitality management business and hoteliers require the latest digital tools to reduce administrative burdens and focus on delivering core business value and guest satisfaction.

Infor HMS has improved MOHG's ability to capture a detailed understanding of guests and appropriately use that information to enhance experiences and personalize offers, while increasing efficiency and streamlining colleague-guest interaction to establish solid long-term relationships. HMS empowered MOHG to effectively and efficiently support company growth, including the ability to enter into new geographies with the flexibility to support unique property operations, localized business requirements, data privacy laws and more, all while reduicng corporate effort.

Infor's digital solutions has also allowed MOHG to quicken the pace of converting new properties to system standards, while reducing the cost and enabling new properties to quickly leverage the benefits of the group's systems. MOHG is now poised for future innovation that allows for low cost experimentation and agile support for new business concepts and processes.

"We are happy that our services have helped Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group streamline their hotel management experience globally and believe they are more than deserving of an Infor Customer Excellence Award,"said Eric Wong, Vice President, Infor APAC Hospitality. "The robust, highly-flexible and purpose-built Infor HMS solution offers clients quick and agile implementations so that hoteliers can get off the ground and reap the benefits of our secure, cloud-based toolset."

"Currently, MOHG is running Infor HMS in the cloud in its properties across Asia Pacific, including China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia," Eric added.





Full-Scale Implementation Made Easy

The deployment of HMS at MOHG, dubbed the Systems Transformation project involved both internal management and external consultants. Implementation was guided by a Steering Committee which set the strategic direction, prioritized system requirements and selected vendors. As the project was intended to enhance and standardise key processes as well as transition technolgy, the decision was made by the Steering Committee to take an in-house approach to project implementation with consulting support from key partners including Infor. In mid-2017, a cross-functional project team was assembled to lead the project and perform the key tasks needed.

After these core decisions were finalized, full-stage rollout of Infor HMS started in June 2019 with three regional teams working in tandem (APAC, EMEA and the Americas). Implementation was fast and efficient, with HMS being deployed at 23 of the Group's 33 properties worldwide within 9 months, from May 2019 to March 2020. The project is now complete save those properties that have been delayed due to Covid-19.

""We are constantly evolving to improve our guest interactions to anticipate and meet their needs," said Todd Wood, VP of Information Technology, Mandarin Oriental Group. "We've identified the criticality of putting the right infrastructure in place to enable that which was the genesis of this project. We are extremely pleased with the partnership with Infor, the strong mutual execution to date across a broad global portfolio, the incremental value already delivered, and what it will enable for us and our guests for years to come."

MOHG's success story is just one example where Infor HMS has helped hospitality service providers overhaul their business and enhance the relationship between guests, management and the hotel experience. Moving forward, Infor will be there to help even more hoteliers innovate better experiences with HMS.





Media Contact:

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

phyllis.tan@infor.com

+65 9799 9133





About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.