Taiwan wind orchestra to hold tribute concert for LGBT rights activists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Rainbow City Symphonic Band will perform a live concert titled "HEROES" on Saturday (Sept. 19) to honor individuals who have advocated for the LGBT community in Taiwan.

Consisting of LGBT-friendly musicians, the band was founded in 2015 with the intention of pursuing marriage equality in the country. It has participated in several parades over the years, including the 2019 Taiwan Pride event, and held a concert in collaboration with the Sunshine Social Welfare Foundation and the Children Are Us Foundation to raise awareness for mentally challenged children and underprivileged groups.

The outfit's concert coordinator, Li Jian-zhang (李健彰), pointed out that most of the Rainbow City Symphonic Band's members are not professional wind players, but they dedicate every weekend to practice. He said they come from different corners of society and have built a strong chemistry with one another, reported CNA.

According to the program, "HEROES" will open with Robert W. Smith's Symphony No. 1: "The Divine Comedy," accompanied by performances from the modern dance group Everlasting. This will be followed by "The Iliad" from Smith's "Odyssey, Symphony No. 2," "The Prince of Egypt" by Jay Bocook, "Les Miserables" by Marcel Peeters, and a special music arrangement by Taiwanese pianist and composer Teng Ching-Jan (鄧靜然).

The concert is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Luzhou KHS Concert Hall in New Taipei City. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit the National Theater and Concert Hall website.