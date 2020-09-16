Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|Baltimore
|21
|26
|.447
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|Texas
|17
|30
|.362
|Boston
|17
|31
|.354
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
|W
|L
|Pct
|Philadelphia
|23
|23
|.500
|Cincinnati
|25
|26
|.490
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|Milwaukee
|21
|25
|.457
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|Washington
|17
|28
|.378
|Arizona
|17
|31
|.354
|Pittsburgh
|14
|34
|.292
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 6, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
