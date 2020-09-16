2 Giants-Seattle games off due to smoky skies, moved to SF

Members of T-Mobile Park's custodial and facilities team pause to watch the action during the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the Seattl... Members of T-Mobile Park's custodial and facilities team pause to watch the action during the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis prepares to throw the ball back to the infield after making a catch as the air is filled with wildfire smok... Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis prepares to throw the ball back to the infield after making a catch as the air is filled with wildfire smoke during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Smoke from wildfires fills the air at T-Mobile Park as the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics play with the roof extended during the sixth inn... Smoke from wildfires fills the air at T-Mobile Park as the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics play with the roof extended during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Smoke from wildfires fills the air at T-Mobile Park as photos of fans are displayed in the left field bleachers and CenturyLink Field is visible behin... Smoke from wildfires fills the air at T-Mobile Park as photos of fans are displayed in the left field bleachers and CenturyLink Field is visible behind the ballpark sign during the second baseball game of a doubleheader between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and the Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of smoky skies caused by the West Coast wildfires.

The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined.

The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.

Both teams had a scheduled day off Thursday that allowed them to avoid playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Some players complained about smoky conditions Monday night after the Mariners split a doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics. Smoke conditions during the games reached a level of very unhealthy on the air quality index, even with the T-Mobile roof closed.

