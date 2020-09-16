Bengals claim kicker, but Bullock expected to go vs. Browns

Cleveland Browns place kicker Austin Seibert (4) attempts an extra point in the first half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, S... Cleveland Browns place kicker Austin Seibert (4) attempts an extra point in the first half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. The Browns are replacing kicker Austin Seibert after he missed an extra point and field goal in Sunday's opener, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press. Seibert, who clanged his extra point off the left upright and pushed a 41-yard field-goal try to the right, will be replaced by Cody Parkey, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the move official. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) grabs is leg after missing a tying field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the L... Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) grabs is leg after missing a tying field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) reacts after missing a game tying field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Lo... Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) reacts after missing a game tying field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. Los Angeles won 16-13. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals claimed former Browns kicker Austin Seibert off waivers but expect Randy Bullock to be ready to play in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds left Sunday when his left calf cramped, leaving the Bengals with a 16-13 loss to the Chargers. Bullock fully practiced Tuesday and coach Zac Taylor said he would be the kicker heading into their intrastate rivalry game.

Bullock's calf cramped as he planted it to make the kick, which then sailed wide right. He said he'd never previously developed a cramp while kicking.

“That's a kick I make 99 times out of 100,” Bullock said. “It was a freak deal.”

Seibert, a fifth-round pick in 2019, missed a field goal and an extra-point attempt during Cleveland's 38-6 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He gives the Bengals another kicker in case Bullock has more calf problems.

The Bengals also placed starting right guard Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered against the Chargers. Su'a-Filo was the main offseason addition to an offensive line that has struggled the past few years.

Billy Price took over at guard when Su'a-Filo was hurt and is expected to play in Cleveland.

The Bengals also waived cornerback Torry McTyer and elevated defensive end Amani Bledsoe from the practice squad.

