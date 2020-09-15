All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 28 20 .583 Miami 24 21 .533 Philadelphia 23 23 .500 New York 21 26 .447 Washington 17 28 .378

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 28 20 .583 St. Louis 21 21 .500 Cincinnati 23 26 .469 Milwaukee 21 25 .457 Pittsburgh 14 32 .304

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 33 15 .688 San Diego 32 17 .653 San Francisco 23 24 .489 Colorado 21 25 .457 Arizona 17 31 .354

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.