All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|16-8
|14-9
|Toronto
|26
|20
|.565
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|12-7
|14-13
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|½
|5-5
|W-5
|18-7
|8-14
|Baltimore
|21
|26
|.447
|9
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|11-15
|10-11
|Boston
|17
|31
|.354
|13½
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|8-17
|9-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|31
|16
|.660
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|15-9
|16-7
|Minnesota
|30
|19
|.612
|2
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|21-5
|9-14
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|5
|½
|3-7
|L-6
|12-11
|14-10
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|10½
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|10-11
|10-15
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|11½
|7
|6-4
|W-6
|10-13
|10-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|30
|18
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-7
|12-11
|Houston
|23
|24
|.489
|6½
|3½
|2-8
|L-1
|16-6
|7-18
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|8
|5
|6-4
|L-1
|12-9
|10-17
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|7
|7-3
|W-2
|12-12
|8-16
|Texas
|17
|30
|.362
|12½
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|13-13
|4-17
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|28
|20
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|15-8
|13-12
|Miami
|24
|21
|.533
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|7-11
|17-10
|Philadelphia
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|15-10
|8-13
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|6½
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|10-13
|11-13
|Washington
|17
|28
|.378
|9½
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|9-16
|8-12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|28
|20
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|16-12
|12-8
|St. Louis
|21
|21
|.500
|4
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-11
|10-10
|Cincinnati
|23
|26
|.469
|5½
|3
|6-4
|W-3
|10-11
|13-15
|Milwaukee
|21
|25
|.457
|6
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|10-13
|11-12
|Pittsburgh
|14
|32
|.304
|13
|10½
|3-7
|L-6
|9-14
|5-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|33
|15
|.688
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|16-8
|17-7
|San Diego
|32
|17
|.653
|1½
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|19-6
|13-11
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|9½
|2
|5-5
|L-3
|14-9
|9-15
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|11
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|10-14
|11-11
|Arizona
|17
|31
|.354
|16
|8½
|3-7
|L-2
|11-13
|6-18
___
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
___
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 6, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.