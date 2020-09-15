  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/15 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 30 17 .638 _ _ 5-5 L-1 16-8 14-9
Toronto 26 20 .565 _ 6-4 W-2 12-7 14-13
New York 26 21 .553 4 ½ 5-5 W-5 18-7 8-14
Baltimore 21 26 .447 9 5-5 W-1 11-15 10-11
Boston 17 31 .354 13½ 10 5-5 W-1 8-17 9-14
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 31 16 .660 _ _ 9-1 W-5 15-9 16-7
Minnesota 30 19 .612 2 _ 7-3 L-1 21-5 9-14
Cleveland 26 21 .553 5 ½ 3-7 L-6 12-11 14-10
Detroit 20 26 .435 10½ 6 3-7 L-3 10-11 10-15
Kansas City 20 28 .417 11½ 7 6-4 W-6 10-13 10-15
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 30 18 .625 _ _ 6-4 W-1 18-7 12-11
Houston 23 24 .489 2-8 L-1 16-6 7-18
Seattle 22 26 .458 8 5 6-4 L-1 12-9 10-17
Los Angeles 20 28 .417 10 7 7-3 W-2 12-12 8-16
Texas 17 30 .362 12½ 4-6 W-1 13-13 4-17

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 28 20 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 15-8 13-12
Miami 24 21 .533 _ 7-3 W-3 7-11 17-10
Philadelphia 23 23 .500 4 4-6 L-3 15-10 8-13
New York 21 26 .447 4 5-5 L-2 10-13 11-13
Washington 17 28 .378 7 5-5 L-2 9-16 8-12
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 28 20 .583 _ _ 5-5 W-2 16-12 12-8
St. Louis 21 21 .500 4 4-6 W-1 11-11 10-10
Cincinnati 23 26 .469 3 6-4 W-3 10-11 13-15
Milwaukee 21 25 .457 6 4-6 L-1 10-13 11-12
Pittsburgh 14 32 .304 13 10½ 3-7 L-6 9-14 5-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 33 15 .688 _ _ 5-5 L-1 16-8 17-7
San Diego 32 17 .653 _ 9-1 W-8 19-6 13-11
San Francisco 23 24 .489 2 5-5 L-3 14-9 9-15
Colorado 21 25 .457 11 4-6 L-2 10-14 11-11
Arizona 17 31 .354 16 3-7 L-2 11-13 6-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.