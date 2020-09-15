All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 30 17 .638 5-5 L-1 16-8 14-9 Toronto 26 20 .565 6-4 W-2 12-7 14-13 New York 26 21 .553 5-5 W-5 18-7 8-14 Baltimore 21 26 .447 5-5 W-1 11-15 10-11 Boston 17 31 .354 5-5 W-1 8-17 9-14

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 31 16 .660 9-1 W-5 15-9 16-7 Minnesota 30 19 .612 7-3 L-1 21-5 9-14 Cleveland 26 21 .553 3-7 L-6 12-11 14-10 Detroit 20 26 .435 3-7 L-3 10-11 10-15 Kansas City 20 28 .417 6-4 W-6 10-13 10-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Oakland 30 18 .625 6-4 W-1 18-7 12-11 Houston 23 24 .489 2-8 L-1 16-6 7-18 Seattle 22 26 .458 6-4 L-1 12-9 10-17 Los Angeles 20 28 .417 7-3 W-2 12-12 8-16 Texas 17 30 .362 4-6 W-1 13-13 4-17

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 28 20 .583 5-5 L-1 15-8 13-12 Miami 24 21 .533 7-3 W-3 7-11 17-10 Philadelphia 23 23 .500 4-6 L-3 15-10 8-13 New York 21 26 .447 5-5 L-2 10-13 11-13 Washington 17 28 .378 5-5 L-2 9-16 8-12

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 28 20 .583 5-5 W-2 16-12 12-8 St. Louis 21 21 .500 4-6 W-1 11-11 10-10 Cincinnati 23 26 .469 6-4 W-3 10-11 13-15 Milwaukee 21 25 .457 4-6 L-1 10-13 11-12 Pittsburgh 14 32 .304 3-7 L-6 9-14 5-18

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 33 15 .688 5-5 L-1 16-8 17-7 San Diego 32 17 .653 9-1 W-8 19-6 13-11 San Francisco 23 24 .489 5-5 L-3 14-9 9-15 Colorado 21 25 .457 4-6 L-2 10-14 11-11 Arizona 17 31 .354 3-7 L-2 11-13 6-18

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.