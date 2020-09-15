Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 15, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;81;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;SW;13;88%;85%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;82;Warm with sunshine;107;81;NNE;8;26%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;98;70;Hazy sun and hot;100;71;W;7;35%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;81;65;Hazy sunshine;82;70;E;7;60%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warm with clearing;87;60;Not as warm;76;54;NNE;11;72%;35%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;56;47;A morning shower;56;45;NNE;6;78%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;Hazy sun, not as hot;86;63;NW;7;29%;14%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;74;44;Partly sunny, cooler;61;44;SSW;19;45%;15%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;79;64;Mostly cloudy;81;65;S;10;56%;65%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;85;69;N;9;46%;7%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;60;55;Clouds and sun;62;51;WSW;12;58%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;111;78;Hazy and hot;112;76;NW;12;14%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;88;72;Showers around;94;72;S;5;69%;79%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;79;68;A stray t-shower;81;69;W;10;76%;68%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;91;79;A t-storm around;93;78;WSW;6;67%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;Partly sunny, humid;81;69;W;9;75%;6%;5

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;75;63;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;WNW;12;26%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with sunshine;88;64;Partly sunny, warm;88;63;ESE;9;42%;8%;5

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;89;61;Partly sunny;84;56;N;8;57%;18%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A morning t-storm;68;48;Mostly cloudy;67;49;SE;6;65%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;59;Mostly sunny, nice;86;60;ENE;10;39%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and warm;84;61;Sun and some clouds;85;61;WSW;7;53%;25%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;93;63;Some sun, very warm;82;57;NE;6;64%;34%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;85;58;Sunny and very warm;85;58;SE;7;45%;1%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Warm with sunshine;86;62;Warm with some sun;87;62;E;5;48%;20%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;65;47;Partly sunny;68;47;NE;5;60%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;87;69;Mostly cloudy;87;69;NNE;7;31%;44%;13

Busan, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;80;69;A morning shower;78;70;SSW;6;75%;66%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Sunny and very warm;98;73;N;7;35%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;60;45;A little a.m. rain;59;46;S;10;80%;75%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;84;65;A thunderstorm;83;66;SSE;4;63%;63%;12

Chennai, India;A shower or two;88;78;A t-storm around;93;77;WSW;8;64%;64%;5

Chicago, United States;Hazy sun and warm;79;61;Sunshine and warm;82;61;N;9;56%;22%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An a.m. thunderstorm;87;79;Morning showers;87;79;SW;10;76%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;70;55;Partly sunny;68;47;NNE;8;78%;4%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;80;Mostly sunny;87;80;WSW;4;84%;30%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;NNE;6;69%;72%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;84;70;Partial sunshine;88;69;SE;10;61%;9%;12

Delhi, India;Warm with some sun;95;82;Hot with hazy sun;99;83;S;4;57%;11%;7

Denver, United States;Brilliant sunshine;90;58;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;S;6;19%;1%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Morning showers;94;81;A thunderstorm;86;81;SSE;6;85%;76%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;Sunshine, pleasant;88;72;SSE;6;60%;21%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;72;58;More clouds than sun;66;56;E;6;90%;37%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;Sunny and delightful;85;56;ENE;5;23%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;77;70;Periods of sun;77;70;ENE;6;87%;65%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;80;SE;8;71%;71%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;81;59;Partial sunshine;83;60;NE;6;29%;3%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ESE;5;79%;62%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny intervals;63;49;A touch of rain;62;44;W;12;90%;68%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;88;77;A t-storm or two;91;78;WSW;8;78%;75%;11

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;88;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;E;7;74%;74%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;89;76;Nice with sunshine;89;76;ENE;10;48%;17%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;84;72;A t-storm or two;85;72;NW;7;82%;87%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Hazy sun and warm;96;71;N;8;47%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;80;71;Mostly sunny;81;68;NE;13;57%;2%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Spotty p.m. showers;89;74;An afternoon shower;91;75;NE;7;62%;76%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;85;Hazy sun and warm;98;86;NNE;8;61%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;80;54;A t-storm around;76;50;NNW;9;42%;41%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Abundant sunshine;91;55;Hazy sun;88;55;N;3;20%;3%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;83;A stray thunderstorm;94;83;WSW;9;66%;55%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;79;67;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;S;5;83%;76%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;81;Hazy sunshine;101;79;SSE;9;36%;14%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning sunny, warm;80;53;Sunny and very warm;81;58;S;4;56%;1%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;89;79;NE;8;70%;74%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;88;71;Low clouds;87;72;SW;6;63%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Showers around;90;83;A stray thunderstorm;94;83;S;7;74%;58%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Brief a.m. showers;90;77;A t-storm around;91;76;ESE;5;69%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;55;34;Partial sunshine;59;30;SW;10;38%;55%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Spotty showers;79;76;Cloudy;81;75;SW;9;84%;88%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;64;58;Clearing;64;58;SSE;9;78%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds limiting sun;79;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;64;S;6;71%;56%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;83;64;Clouds and sun, warm;77;56;NE;9;56%;40%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Smoky with hazy sun;88;65;Hazy sun and warm;89;65;SSE;6;37%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;82;70;Partly sunny;79;69;SW;7;74%;37%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;85;62;Partly sunny;87;63;SE;3;45%;82%;5

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;87;82;An afternoon shower;89;81;SW;8;72%;84%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;92;78;More clouds than sun;90;78;NNW;6;72%;36%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;ESE;7;72%;71%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;69;46;Mostly cloudy;71;54;SSW;13;55%;29%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;73;58;A couple of t-storms;72;57;SSW;4;67%;85%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;89;80;Partly sunny;89;80;SE;9;67%;44%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;70;51;Partly sunny, warm;76;60;SSW;7;79%;27%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;84;77;Sunshine and nice;84;77;S;11;75%;65%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;62;47;Partly sunny;61;45;E;6;74%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Hazy sun;60;53;Partly sunny, warmer;75;50;WSW;11;52%;68%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;63;44;Partly sunny;61;49;S;6;58%;29%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;88;79;Afternoon showers;87;76;WSW;5;82%;93%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;55;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;NE;6;52%;16%;14

New York, United States;Hazy sunshine;68;57;Sunny and nice;75;63;SSW;8;55%;7%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;95;71;Sunny and hot;97;71;WNW;6;47%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;69;49;Mainly cloudy;65;47;S;13;60%;18%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;86;68;A shower in spots;85;71;SW;6;61%;85%;5

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;65;54;Mostly sunny;60;40;N;9;53%;0%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;63;51;Partly sunny, warmer;76;43;W;17;63%;78%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;85;79;A few showers;86;78;ESE;19;77%;85%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;88;75;A couple of t-storms;85;76;WNW;5;83%;85%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A heavy thunderstorm;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;E;4;79%;78%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny and hot;94;64;A t-storm around;88;64;NNE;6;47%;64%;3

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;Partly sunny;69;50;SE;14;57%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy p.m. shower;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;SW;6;70%;63%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;13;74%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;91;75;A couple of t-storms;88;73;SE;5;69%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;84;58;Partly sunny;83;60;NNW;5;59%;48%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rather cloudy;81;64;Rain, not as warm;75;55;W;8;84%;80%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;70;49;Showers around;68;50;NE;8;60%;95%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;81;64;Mostly cloudy;77;64;E;6;80%;27%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;76;Partly sunny;84;73;S;12;61%;30%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;49;42;Afternoon showers;52;48;SSW;22;73%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;69;57;Cloudy and very warm;77;49;WSW;9;71%;68%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cooler;75;69;Partly sunny;81;69;NE;7;67%;25%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;108;81;Hazy sun and warm;107;78;E;6;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;90;64;Partly sunny;90;63;NNW;5;48%;29%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;61;44;Rain and drizzle;61;51;S;8;83%;94%;1

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;71;61;Hazy sun;73;62;W;9;75%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;79;63;A couple of t-storms;80;62;ENE;5;79%;87%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;88;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ENE;10;76%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;75;66;A couple of t-storms;75;65;W;4;100%;85%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;82;56;ENE;9;19%;4%;11

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;70;47;Clouds breaking;71;46;SW;5;51%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;N;7;76%;55%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;84;54;Partly sunny;82;60;N;6;55%;12%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;74;60;Clouds and sun;71;60;SW;5;77%;22%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;82;66;Humid with rain;76;64;WSW;5;82%;96%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;72;Rain and drizzle;81;72;E;6;82%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;88;79;A morning shower;86;79;SE;6;77%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;82;53;Mostly sunny;80;54;SSE;8;56%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;89;79;A shower in spots;90;79;ENE;10;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;65;52;Cooler in the p.m.;68;44;NNW;9;76%;27%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;75;57;Mostly sunny, warm;80;62;NW;9;57%;1%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;89;79;Showers and t-storms;95;80;ESE;6;62%;64%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;58;49;Cloudy and milder;69;49;WNW;9;86%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;88;61;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;S;8;23%;6%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;A shower in the a.m.;82;61;NNE;3;64%;76%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;91;66;Hazy sun, not as hot;85;67;S;6;21%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;91;80;Sunny and pleasant;90;79;NNE;8;59%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;96;66;Very hot;97;67;SE;4;36%;7%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;79;72;A shower;82;73;SE;7;69%;80%;6

Toronto, Canada;Hazy sunshine;67;59;Increasing clouds;75;56;NW;15;66%;56%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Overcast, t-storms;79;72;Showers around;82;71;NNW;8;71%;81%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;84;69;Mostly sunny;88;67;WSW;9;51%;2%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A few showers;46;31;Hazy sunshine;52;27;NNE;7;64%;17%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;73;59;Warm with sunshine;78;59;E;4;60%;14%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and very warm;84;61;Partial sunshine;86;64;WNW;6;57%;55%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;93;76;SSW;3;66%;66%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Pleasant and warmer;74;54;Warm with some sun;77;51;SW;8;73%;43%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;84;55;Partly sunny;83;60;WSW;7;64%;26%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;58;50;Increasingly windy;61;55;NW;21;54%;2%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A thunderstorm;91;76;SW;4;73%;72%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;90;60;Sunny;85;59;NE;3;35%;4%;6

