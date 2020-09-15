Taipei Cycle 2021 to adopt online-merge-offline format

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taipei Cycle show will adopt the online-merge-offline format for the first time in the exhibition’s history, breaking through the limitations of space and time to adapt to a commercial environment that has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizer of the event Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announced at a press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Taipei Cycle 2021 will put on a brick-and-mortar exhibition at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2 from March 3 – 6, 2021, with the main exhibits including bicycles, bicycle parts, bicycle accessories, e-bikes and drive units, cycling services, and smart cycling devices. TAITRA pointed out that the e-bikes and drive units section has grown to over 200 booths.

The online exhibition will last for one month, beginning March 3 of next year. The Taipei Cycle Online will include a virtual introduction and presentation of exhibits, messaging, scheduling for online procurement meetings, and other virtual activities, such as streaming, online forums, and fashion shows, according to TAITRA.

TAITRA Executive President Walter Yeh (葉明水) said during the press conference that even though this year’s Taipei Cycle was canceled, its online version still attracted visits from tens of thousands people.

Yeh went on to talk about how Taiwan’s bicycle industry has been faring during the pandemic. He said the bicycle industry is one of the few industries in Taiwan that has not been seriously impacted by the pandemic, pointing out that even though Taiwan’s export of complete bicycles dropped 29.7 percent year-over-year to 905,000 units in the first seven months of 2020, e-bike exports have made up the loss.

Taiwan exported 410,000 e-bikes in the first seven months of 2020, an increase of 21 percent year-over-year, Yeh said. He added that the revenue from e-bike exports in the seven-month period reached US$523 million, almost equal to the US$583 million bicycle exports earned in the same period.

For more information, please visit here.