Sercomm CBRS Cat-A Indoor Enterprise Small Cell Achieves OnGo(TM) and FCC Part 96 Certification

Partnering with Open vRAN Pioneer Altiostar to Support Split 2 Option

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm (TWSE: 5388), a leading global manufacturer of telecom equipment, announced today that the SCE4255W, Sercomm's LTE CBRS Cat-A Indoor Enterprise Small Cell, has been OnGo™ and FCC Part 96 certified. The SCE4255W is a versatile LTE CBRS small cell that can be used for private LTE networks and for expanding public LTE networks to indoor environments.

The SCE4255W is Sercomm's second certified CBRS small cell and adds to our over 10 years of experience designing and building 4G and 5G small cells for global operators. This small cell is proven in traditional network architectures as well as virtualized, disaggregated architectures. Sercomm has partnered with Open vRAN pioneer Altiostar to add support for split option 2 on the SCE4255W. This integration allows customers to take advantage of the latest vRAN technology to simplify deployment, reduce costs, and enhance the user experience.

"Altiostar is pleased to continue our collaboration with Sercomm to bring open vRAN technology to the SCE4255W CBRS small cell product," said Anil Bhandari, Vice President of Product Management at Altiostar. "Our aim is to expand our ecosystem of partners and work with best of breed solutions, such as those provided by companies like Sercomm, who offer a compelling value proposition for our wireless customers"

In addition to the SCE4255W, Sercomm offers the OC3505 CBRS Cat-B Fixed Wireless CBSD, and the FCC Part 96 approved CBRS Wi-Fi UE dongle. Sercomm's full range of enterprise and residential CBRS products provide solutions for Fixed Wireless Access, Mobile Network Densification, and Private LTE.

"The recently completed CBRS PAL auction has validated demand for CBRS LTE and 5G solutions, and Sercomm continues to expand our product portfolio to support growing customer needs. The SCE4255W enables operators and businesses to easily deploy secure, high-performance LTE networks indoors to extend mobile coverage, increase capacity, and build novel network solutions," said Derek Elder, President of Sercomm USA.

Those interested in learning more about Sercomm's CBRS solutions are invited to email: us_sales@sercomm.com or visit www.sercomm.com.

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world's top service providers, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

About Altiostar

Altiostar provides 4G and 5G open virtualized RAN software solutions that supports open interfaces and disaggregates the hardware from the software to build a multi-vendor web-scale network. This solution supports indoor and outdoor massive MIMO, as well as macro and small cells, enabling interference management, carrier aggregation and dual connectivity to improve the efficiency of the network. It also enhances the Quality of Experience for the end user, while providing broadband speeds. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the network for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The Altiostar Open vRAN solution has been deployed globally, including the world's first cloud-native mobile network with Rakuten Mobile in Japan. www.altiostar.com

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host, and Industrial IoT applications. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product's ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability, and security standards when tested by an independent OnGo Certification Authorized Test Laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the CBRS Alliance. Learn more about the expanded business opportunities OnGo is enabling on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CBRS Alliance

The CBRS Alliance believes that LTE-based solutions in the 3.5 GHz band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. To maximize the full potential of spectrum sharing, the CBRS Alliance enables a robust ecosystem through the management of the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org and learn more about the expanded business opportunities OnGo is enabling.

