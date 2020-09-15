Buono Thailand Launches Buono Snow Skin Mooncake with 100% Thai Monthong Durian in Collaboration with Taiwanese Illustrator Jun-Jun for Mid-Autumn Festival

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 15 September 2020 - For this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, Buono Thailand, presents their best-selling Durian Mooncake, "Buono Snow Skin Mooncake" in brand-new elegant packaging inspired by the rabbit and the moon in collaboration with Taiwanese illustrator Jun-Jun for guests to celebrate the Moon Festival.













The Buono Snow Skin Mooncake is a premium mooncake made with 100% luxury, Thai Monthong durian, also known as "Golden Pillow". Unlike other mooncakes on the market, which mix a number of ingredients to make the fillings, Buono Snow Skin Mooncakes are made from pure, fresh durian wrapped in a soft, smooth snow skin and is the ultimate indulgence for mooncake lovers.





Buono, established since 2001, is a manufacturer and exporter of plant-based frozen desserts based in Thailand, which has been selling their best-selling Durian Mooncake in Hong Kong for a number of years. Products are created with customers in mind, crafted with the highest quality ingredients, and only when it passes stringent quality control measures, are they then made available for purchase. There is a strong emphasis on quality, safety and traceability when it comes to Buono's products, and true to the company's motto of enhancing happy and healthy living, the durian Snow Skin Mooncake is dairy free, gluten free and vegan. They are free from artificial flavors or preservatives, making it the ultimate guilt-free indulgence for mooncake lovers.





Inside its elegant gift box and gift bag designed by Taiwanese illustrator Jun-Jun, are 6 pieces of luxury mooncake, each individually wrapped with a cooling gel inside, making it the ultimate gift for loved ones for this year's moon festival.





The Buono Snow Skin Mooncake will be available for the retail price of HKD228 at Fusion, Su-Pa-De-Pa, Food Le Parc, Taste, Great Food Hall, Gourmet and ParknShop, the latter both online and offline.





About Buono

Established in 2001, Buono (Thailand) Public Company Limited is Thailand's leading manufacturer of plant-based frozen food and desserts. Our mission is to create top quality food products that allow consumers maintain a happy and healthy lifestyle. Our products, offered both under our own brand and our customer's private labels, are currently available at major supermarkets globally including USA, Australia, Europe and Asia. Sustainability, social responsibility, and the communities we serve are at the heart of our business. We have been striving to support local farmers through the provision of sourcing high quality, local Thai produce as part of our sustainability drive, and supporting small businesses. Buono uses cutting edge technologies and is continuously driving product innovation to make sure its products are of the highest quality for its customers.





For more information please visit: www.buonogroup.com



