Taiwan donates 500,000 surgical masks to Australia

MOFA views Australia as important, like-minded partner in its New Southbound Policy

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/15 15:54
Australian representative Gary Cowan (left) receiving masks from Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (MOFA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Half a million surgical masks donated by Taiwan have arrived in Australia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Following a “second wave” of Wuhan coronavirus infections in the state of Victoria, MOFA decided to live up to the “Taiwan is helping” mantra and ship 500,000 masks to the antipodean country, CNA reported.

This is not the first time the two nations have cooperated. In March, they exchanged raw materials to be used in the production of medicine and organized an online workshop about epidemic prevention under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF).

MOFA has emphasized Australia's importance as one of the 18 partners in its New Southbound Policy and as an Indo-Pacific country that shares democratic values. The two nations have supported each other at several international forums and will continue to do so, the ministry said.

Victoria reported 42 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. The country has recorded 816 coronavirus-related deaths, none of which have occurred within the past two months.
Australia
Victoria
masks
COVID-19
coronavirus
MOFA
New Southbound Policy

