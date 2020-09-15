SEMICON Taiwan to showcase latest semiconductor solutions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — SEMICON Taiwan, the largest semiconductor expo in the country, will take place between Sept. 23 and 25 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1.

The showcase will be held both physically and virtually, featuring 19 international forums, 15 themed zones, and over 2,000 booths presented by 550 companies, according to UDN.

Around 45,000 experts from relevant industries are expected to attend the event, according to US-based SEMI, an industry association consisting of firms involved in electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.

Now in its 25th year, the expo has served as a platform to share global industry trends and technologies in the semiconductor sector. Affected by the coronavirus pandemic, visitors are invited to take part in online exhibitions to learn about the latest products and interact directly with the businesses.

Highlights of SEMICON Taiwan include smart manufacturing, compound semiconductor innovation, heterogeneous integration innovation, smart workforce, sustainable manufacturing, circular economy, and more.

Visit the official website of SEMICON Taiwan for more information.