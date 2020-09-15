Visitors to eastern Taiwan's Fengbin Skywalk encouraged to wear helmets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Fengbin Township Office in Hualien County has drawn up measures to lend helmets to people visiting the Fengbin Skywalk for free to increase their safety.

Touted as “the most thrilling skywalk in Taiwan,” the 150-meter Fengbin Skywalk is built from an old narrow trail constructed during the Japanese colonial period that traversed the face of cliffs, connecting two coastal villages.

A 20-meter transparent section of the skywalk, built from steel H-beams and tempered glass, is intentionally placed 50 meters above the sea and allows visitors to enjoy the ocean waves crashing against the shore and the majestic cliffs under their feet.

Since its opening three years ago, the skywalk has been a popular tourist attraction. Considering the risk to tourists posed by possible falling rocks, the township office has been encouraging visitors to bring their own helmets to wear while visiting the skywalk to supplement its own helmet lending service, according to CNA. The township office said that the measures, which were promulgated in early September, are not compulsory.

Fengbin Township Tourism Official Chung Ching-yi (仲靜怡) said that the skywalk has seen a sudden rise in numbers of visitors this summer, with nearly 190,000 people visiting the attraction in July and August — an increase of 144.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Chung added that the skywalk will be closed from Oct. 12 to January next year for maintenance, including replacing the tempered glass, per CNA.



The Fengbin Skywalk (CNA photo)