Taiwan hit film ‘iWeirDO’ receives acclaim at New York Asian Film Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese romantic comedy "iWeirDO" has won the Honorable Mention Award at the 2020 New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), receiving yet another international recognition for its kooky depiction of two lovers suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The film, which is the first Taiwanese feature to be shot entirely on an iPhone, tells the endearing story of two self-confessed germaphobic "weirdos" finding each other and becoming soulmates. Although the production was created long before the coronavirus pandemic, the characters' compulsion to constantly disinfect their hands and wear masks at all times seems more relevant than the director Liao Ming-yi (廖明毅) had intended.

Since its release, "iWeirDO" has hit NT$45 million (US$1.5 million) at Taiwan's box office and has garnered five international awards, including the NYAFF Honorable Mention. The other four awards it has picked up are the Crystal Mulberry Award and Purple Mulberry Award at the Far East Film Festival, the Network for Promotion of Asian Cinema Award at South Korea's Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, and the Audience Award at Canada's Fantasia International Film Festival.

Taiwanese-American director Arvin Chen (陳駿霖), who is one of the NYAFF's judges, compared "iWeirDO" to a breath of fresh air and said it is charming and full of imagination. He praised the film as being original in its elements and fully expressing the director's strong ambitions.

In response, Liao expressed gratitude for the recognition. He said all the positive feedback of his debut film will serve as motivation for his many future creations, reported CNA.